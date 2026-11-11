A New Pathway Gives Arkansas Students More Flexibility When Studying Precision Agriculture

ASU Beebe and A-State in Jonesboro have partnered to establish a 2+2 agreement for students majoring in Geographical Information Systems (GIS) and precision agriculture. The program would allow students to earn an Associate of Science in Agriculture with a new concentration in Precision Agriculture at ASU-Beebe then transfer to complete a four-year Bachelor of Science in Agriculture – GIS and precision agriculture at A-State in Jonesboro. Dr. Blake Perkins is the Vice Chancellor for Academics at ASU Beebe. Keith Perkins is an instructor of precision agriculture at ASU Beebe. They say ASU-Beebe’s precision agriculture curriculum is built to give students as much flexibility as possible. Students can pursue a certificate of proficiency that can be embedded in a one-year technical certificate or the full two-year Associate of Science in Agriculture.