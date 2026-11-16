A-State Class Exploring How Virtual Reality May Help Reduce Speech Anxiety

Up to 40% of the world's population is estimated to feel a sense of anxiety when faced with the idea of presenting in front of an audience. That's according to an Advances in Journalism and Communications study. Matthew Robbins is an instructor of Communications Studies and the director of the Communication Center at A-State. This semester in his class here will be using virtual reality to explore how it might help reduce speech anxiety. Sabrina Pierce is a Communications Studies graduate student and the student director of the Communication Center at A-State. She says the virtual reality will allow students to practice speaking in front of audiences of various sizes.