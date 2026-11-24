Last week the Arkansas Department of health announced there five probable measles cases in unvaccinated residents of Lawrence County. The exposure likely happened during out of state travel. While "probable" cases don't necessarily mean confirmed, it does mean the individuals have clinical symptoms of measles, such as a rash, fever and cough, as well as exposure to someone with measles. Dr. Shane Speights is the Dean of the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State. He says measles spreads rapidly among people who are unvaccinated. He emphasized that the MMR vaccine is safe and effective for lifetime protection.