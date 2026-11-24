The Craighead Quorum Court Welcomes New Justice of the Peace Elect Roseann Askeland
The Craighead County Quorum Court will welcome five new Justice of the Peace in January. Roseann Askeland is among the newly elected members and will be representing Craighead County's 5th district. Askeland says she believes that everyone on the Quorum Court should have some background knowledge of each issue that the county committees address. She says this would allow every member of the court to make as informed decisions as possible.