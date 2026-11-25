The University of Oxford has selected an A-State professor to be a part of their Inaugural AI Governance Program. The program will train a cohort of scholars regarding how AI is governed. Dr. Cameron Wimpy is professor and chair of the Department of Government, Law, and Policy, as well as the director of the Institute for Rural Initiatives at A-State. He says he will use this as an opportunity to explore election administration and rural public policy in areas with little to no AI governance framework.