Jonesboro to host new Amazon facility, promises local job creation

Amazon is entering into an agreement for a new last-mile facility in Jonesboro.

The 58,000 square foot facility is located off the Joe N. Martin Expressway on Moore Road. Launch plans for the last-mile facility are in the very early stages with renovations to the existing building scheduled to start in the coming weeks.

Terms of the deal were not released nor was a definitive timeline of when it will be operational.

“This last minute facility will help us better serve our customers in Jonesboro and the surrounding areas,” said Jessica Breaux, senior manager of economic development for Amazon. “We’re grateful for our partnership with the Jonesboro Chamber and the City of Jonesboro. We look forward to sharing more details about this facility and the good jobs that will be created.”

Amazon currently employs around 4,000 people in Arkansas and has invested $1.9 billion in compensation and infrastructure in the state since 2010. Most hourly employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn between $17 and $28 per hour.

“We appreciate the investment Amazon is making in Jonesboro and the confidence they have in our city and Craighead County. Their announcement acknowledges that Jonesboro is a great place to do business. I appreciate the partnership with Haag Brown to make this important project a reality for our community,” said Mark Young, president of Jonesboro Unlimited and the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Amazon’s investment in Jonesboro reflects the strength of our economy and their confidence in our future growth and prosperity. This project illustrates the importance of our partnership between the city, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce and private developers,” said Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

Last-mile facilities are the final stops in Amazon’s transportation network before packages are delivered to customers’ doorsteps.