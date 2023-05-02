Lawmakers adjourn ‘sine die’ to end 94th General Assembly regular session

State lawmakers officially ended the regular session of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly on Monday (May 1).

All told, the legislature passed 889 new laws this session. The hallmark legislation this year centered on education changes, sentencing reform, tax cuts, and a host of culturally divisive issues ranging from transgender rights to book access at public libraries.

The Arkansas State Senate adjourned sine die a little after noon while passing several honorary resolutions and approving a dozen gubernatorial appointments. There was no effort made to override any of the four vetoes Gov. Sanders issued during the legislature’s recess.

The Arkansas House of Representatives did not convene today, but had passed a resolution weeks ago that it would be officially adjourned if there was no other business before the body.

The Senate approved the following appointments: