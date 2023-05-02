© 2023 KASU
Politics

Lawmakers adjourn ‘sine die’ to end 94th General Assembly regular session

KASU | By Roby Brock,
Talk Business & Politics
Published May 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT
Arkansas State Capitol
Wikipedia.org
/

State lawmakers officially ended the regular session of the 94th Arkansas General Assembly on Monday (May 1).

All told, the legislature passed 889 new laws this session. The hallmark legislation this year centered on education changes, sentencing reform, tax cuts, and a host of culturally divisive issues ranging from transgender rights to book access at public libraries.

The Arkansas State Senate adjourned sine die a little after noon while passing several honorary resolutions and approving a dozen gubernatorial appointments. There was no effort made to override any of the four vetoes Gov. Sanders issued during the legislature’s recess.

The Arkansas House of Representatives did not convene today, but had passed a resolution weeks ago that it would be officially adjourned if there was no other business before the body.

The Senate approved the following appointments:

  • Arkansas Economic Development Council – Shash Goyal
  • Arkansas State Claims Commission – Solomon Graves
  • University of Arkansas Board of Trustees – Kevin Crass
  • Alcohol Beverage Control Board – Susan Peacock
  • Arkansas State Medical Board – Dr. Michael Birrer, Dr. Matthew Sellers; and Dr. Wesley Kluck
  • State Crime Laboratory Board – Danny Ormand
  • Arkansas State Board of Public Accountancy – Don Curdie
  • State Banking Board – Rusty Lanier
Politics Talk Business and Politics2023 Arkansas Legislative SessionArkansas General Assembly
