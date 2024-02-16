Candidate Forum: Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

For the first time since 2017, the Arkansas Supreme Court will soon have a new chief justice. But it's up to Arkansas voters to choose who will lead the state's highest court.

Hear from all four candidates seeking the position in a forum recorded live on Feb. 7, 2024 at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock.

Barbara Womack Webb, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice

Rhonda Wood, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice

Karen Baker, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice

Jay Martin, attorney and former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives



The forum is sponsored by the Central Arkansas Library System, the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County and Little Rock Public Radio. Early voting in the nonpartisan judicial election begins on February 20, and Election Day is March 5.

