2024 Election News
These are stories related to the 2024 election.

Candidate Forum: Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

KUAR | By Daniel Breen,
Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:00 PM CST
Arkansas will elect a new Supreme Court chief justice for the first time since 2017. Candidates include Justices Barbara Womack Webb, Rhonda Wood, Karen Baker, and attorney Jay Martin. The event, moderated by Daniel Breen, was held at Ron Robinson Theater and sponsored by the Central Arkansas Library System, League of Women Voters of Pulaski County, and Little Rock Public Radio. (Central Arkansas Library System/YouTube)

For the first time since 2017, the Arkansas Supreme Court will soon have a new chief justice. But it's up to Arkansas voters to choose who will lead the state's highest court.

Hear from all four candidates seeking the position in a forum recorded live on Feb. 7, 2024 at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater in downtown Little Rock.

  • Barbara Womack Webb, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Rhonda Wood, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Karen Baker, Arkansas Supreme Court associate justice
  • Jay Martin, attorney and former member of the Arkansas House of Representatives


The forum is sponsored by the Central Arkansas Library System, the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County and Little Rock Public Radio. Early voting in the nonpartisan judicial election begins on February 20, and Election Day is March 5.

Hear an edited version of the discussion above, and the full unedited conversation in a video below.

Copyright 2024 Little Rock Public Radio. To see more, visit Little Rock Public Radio.

Politics Election 2024Little Rock Public RadioArkansas Supreme Court
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a third-year undergraduate journalism student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Little Rock Public Radio
Formally KUAR, news from the staff of content partners Little Rock Public Radio at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. They are a NPR member station.
