2024 Primary Election Results

Craighead:

Craighead County voters decided to let 3 incumbent Quorum Court members keep their positions in Tuesday’s Republican primaries.

Incumbent Justice of the Peace District 1 Brad Noel, JP District 6 Darrel Cook, and JP District 7 Richard Rodgers won their primary races.

In November, Noel will face Democrat Joleen Mullet. Rodgers will face Democrat Chenoa Summers.

Rick Meyers will move on to face Democrat Barbara Brown for the District 5 seat in November.

Bay residents approved an additional 1% sales tax to support upgrades for city parks and equipment for the fire department.

Voters in Lake City also approved a 1% sales tax to pay for bonds to be used to improve the water and sewer system.

Greene:

Incumbent Phillip Keeling has won the Republican primary for the District 6 seat on the Greene County Quorum Court, defeating Don Lambert according to unofficial vote totals from content partners K-8.

Also, on the court, John Shipman has defeated Kirk Brinkley for J-P District 11.

Paragould residents barely approved a three-quarters of a percent sales tax increase. City officials said revenue from the tax would go toward funding public safety needs, such as hiring more public safety personnel and giving first responders a pay raise.

The group "Paragould Against Raising Taxes" had criticized the proposal, arguing that Arkansas had among the highest tax rates in the country. Paragould voters also approved restructuring the bond for the Paragould School District.

Lawrence:

Troy Owens will go on to face Independent incumbent Alex Latham in November for his District 9 Justice of the Peace seat on the Lawrence County Quorum Court.

Unofficial results reported that Owens defeated Andrea Dale Barnhill in the Republican primary for the seat. Also, in the Republican primary, District 6 J-P Jeff Yates gets to keep his seat after defeating Jeff Williams. Pardo Roberts also defeated Matthew Baldrige in the J-P District 1 race.

Poinsett:

Voters Tuesday approved a millage increase for the East Poinsett County School District.

Unofficial vote totals show that voters approved raising their current millage rate by 7.9.

School officials said that the new 43.1 millage rate would generate $7.5 million toward building a new 7th-12th grade school.

The district said they have $3 million in the building fund for the project and are expecting to receive nearly $8.5 million from the state.