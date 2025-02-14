Affirmative action ban gains final approval; water fluoridation bill rejected

A controversial bill to ban all state-sponsored affirmative action programs gained final legislative approval on Wednesday.

Members of the state Senate passed Senate Bill 3 on a vote of 24 to 6 with no debate. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan. R-Jonesboro, prohibits any programs which discriminate or provide preferential treatment because of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin.

While no lawmakers spoke against it Wednesday, Senate Bill 3 has faced scrutiny over its potential to do away with several state-run programs, like the Arkansas Minority Health Commission and scholarships. Lawmakers in favor of the bill have said the programs will still exist, but will consider applicants based on merit rather than race, sex or other characteristics.

The Senate’s six Democratic members voted against the bill Wednesday, while Republican Sens. Jonathan Dismang and Bryan King did not vote. It now goes to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who can choose to veto the bill or sign it into law.

Earlier Wednesday, members of a legislative committee rejected a proposal to do away with Arkansas’ mandatory water fluoridation program. Senate Bill 2 by Sen. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, failed in a meeting of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor committee.

Penzo said he’s seeking to give municipalities the choice of whether or not to add fluoride to the water supply.

“Currently there are several water districts that are not fluoridating their water, and they’re being fined on a regular basis. But their people do not want the fluoride in their water, so the district is listening to the people,” Penzo said.

Dr. Terry Fiddler, a trained dentist and executive director of Arkansas Mission of Mercy, was one of several members of the public to speak on the bill. He said studies show there’s no danger to humans when fluoride is added to water at recommended levels.

“The studies that show that something possibly could be affecting the ‘IQ of a child’ is a much larger level than the community water fluoridation accounts for,” he said.

Arkansas currently requires fluoride to be added to the water supply in systems serving 5,000 people or more. The bill failed on a roll call vote with four committee members voting both for and against it.

