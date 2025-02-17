50 gather in Jonesboro to protest Project 2025, Elon Musk and More

On Presidents ' Day, around 50 peaceful protesters gathered in Jonesboro on the corner of Highland and Caraway as part of a nationwide protest called "No Kings on Presidents Day."

The demonstrations were organized by the 50501 Movement, which stands for "50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement." They took place nationwide on President's Day, protesting executive overreach and calling for a resolution to what protesters called unjust executive orders.

The President of the Democratic Party of Craighead County, David McAvoy, said he had interest from people from surrounding counties who wanted to protest.

"I think it had to do with the movement nationally," McAvoy said. "There has been a backlash to what this administration has been doing, and folks here didn't want to be left out of protesting."

McAvoy said the group chose the corner of Highland and Caraway for visibility. He noted that Rick Crawford's office is near the location, in the Regions Bank Building.

" We're working to call attention to the fact that this administration is running wild and hurting ordinary people here in Jonesboro and Craighead County," McAvoy said. " It is President's Day, not King's Day, and we'd like the man in the Oval Office to remember that."

Shamal Carter, president of the Craighead County NAACP and attendee, said it's a rights issue.

" It's not a party issue, but a rights issue," Carter said. "The Constitution is being challenged daily, putting us in a predicament as U.S. citizens."

Carter said many people disagree with what's happening in the government.

" We're here standing with people of all nationalities, all races, all religions, saying that we voted for a president; we didn't vote for a king."

Attendee Judy Gibson said she was very concerned with how things have been going.

" I'm very concerned about how our Constitution is being abused. I'm very concerned about people's rights, individual rights, for immigrants and working families here in Arkansas," Gibson said.

Gibson added protesting is important because it is a First Amendment right.

50501 had a protest earlier this month on the steps of the Arkansas State Capitol, protesting actions taken by the Trump administration.

Around 200 gathered in Jonesboro on Feb. 1 to protest against mass deportations and calls for immigration reform.