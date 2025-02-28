Arkansas's U.S. Sen. Cotton seeks third term, emphasizes GOP unity

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., announced Thursday (Feb. 27) he will seek a third term next year. He has already amassed more than $8 million toward his next political run, according to his campaign.

“It’s been an honor to serve Arkansans and fight for Arkansas’s conservative values in the Senate,” Cotton said. “With President Trump and a Republican Congress, we can secure our border, lower prices, and keep America safe. I’m running to reverse the damage the Democrats did so we can turn things around for Arkansas and our nation.”

Cotton’s campaign said he has three times as much money on hand as he did when he started his last run for office in 2020. The $8 million he has on hand has been fueled by 135,000 donations, according to a press release.

“Sen. Cotton is fortunate to have overwhelming support from Arkansans who recognize that he has fought and delivered for conservative values,” said Brian Colas, campaign adviser.

The state’s junior U.S. senator has received endorsements from Arkansas’ entire congressional delegation and nearly all statewide Republican office holders, including Gov. Sarah Sanders.

Cotton was first elected to the Senate in 2014 after one term in the U.S. House and serves as chairman of the Select Committee on Intelligence, one of the most important panels for national security.

The Intelligence Committee oversees the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Central Intelligence Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Reconnaissance Office, as well as the intelligence-related components of the Department of State, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of the Treasury, and Department of Energy.

Cotton also serves on the Committee on Armed Services, Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, and the Joint Economic Committee.

He is also chair of the Republican conference, the No. 3 leadership post in the Senate GOP conference.

