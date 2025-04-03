Ritter Communications executive chairman Alan Morse retiring

Ritter Communications, announced the retirement of executive chairman Alan Morse, effective April 30. He joined the company as president in 2014, was promoted to chief executive officer in 2019, and moved into the role of executive chairman in January 2024.

Morse led Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications through a period of growth and expansion, ensuring customers across the Mid-South have access to high-speed internet and advanced telecommunications services, according to the company. The company expanded into new states and more than doubled the communities served, representing a direct investment of more than $500 million in network expansion.

“Alan has been an extraordinary leader and mentor, shaping the foundation of our company’s success. His role as executive chairman has ensured a seamless transition as I stepped into the CEO position,” said Ritter Communications CEO Heath Simpson.

“I am honored to carry forward our shared vision of connecting communities with best-in-class technology. His impact is immeasurable, and his legacy of innovation will continue to inspire and drive us for decades to come. We’re grateful for his leadership and wish him the best in his retirement,” he added.

During Morse’s tenure, Ritter Communications had advances in infrastructure, service offerings and customer reach. He oversaw the launch of the company’s Data Technology Center. He also spearheaded the launch of RightFiber, Ritter Communications fiber-to-the-home service, delivering internet speeds up to 5 Gig to residents across the company’s expanding service area.

“Alan’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping Ritter Communications into the industry leader it is today while preserving its legacy of excellence,” said Chad Crank managing director of grain management, the company’s majority equity partner.

“His vision and dedication have driven remarkable growth, leaving a lasting impact on the company. We are grateful for his contributions and congratulate him on his well-earned retirement,” he added.

