Rep. French Hill discusses Israel-Iran conflict and proposed cuts to public broadcasting

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Little Rock, offered his thoughts on the Israel-Iran conflict that has heightened to new levels this week. In an interview Friday (June 13) for Talk Business & Politics D.C. Edition, Hill said the Middle East tensions are incredibly dangerous and high-stakes, but he defends Israel’s actions.

“I think Israel has the right to defend itself,” said Hill. “It’s been a very challenging recent period for Israel between the Hamas and Hezbollah attacks, both funded organizations by Iran. So I do support Israel’s ability to defend themselves and what would be an existential, just systematic annihilation of their country if the ultimate Iranian goal were to take place.”

While all indications are Israel acted unilaterally, the country’s deep ties to the U.S. could put American people and assets in harm’s way, Hill said.

“I think there is a risk because America and Israel are certainly allied nations together. So there is always that risk and that’s why I think the president has ordered our embassy staff that’s not essential to leave the region and has put our forces on high alert around the Middle East,” he said.

Last week, Hill voted for H.R. 4, a bill to rescind spending that was previously approved by Congress. Certain foreign aid programs and domestic public broadcasting stations were casualties of the legislation. Hill supported the bill.

“This is Congress codifying, if you will, actions already taken weeks ago by the [Trump] administration. That’s point one. Point two is that the money at USAID was unobligated funds. So Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio is trying to reorganize USAID under the direction of the secretary’s office at state,” he said.

“The Corporation for Public Broadcasting goes back before the Congress for appropriations, and I think they’ll receive appropriated money. I don’t know how much because I’m not on that committee and I don’t really study it that closely, but I anticipate there’ll be appropriated money and that those organizations will continue to have some level of federal funding,” added Hill.

Hill’s Second Congressional District is home to Arkansas PBS and LR Public Radio. Both organizations, with other National Public Radio member stations around the state, have expressed concern that reduced or uncertain funding risks layoffs, program cuts, or closures.

Also this week, President Donald Trump sent about 700 U.S. Marines to Los Angeles and federalized around 4,000 members of the California National Guard to quell protests over local immigration raids and roundups. Critics accused the Trump Administration of escalating tensions because the immigration arrests have widened beyond violent felons, gang members and drug dealers to a broader audience of agricultural, construction and hospitality workers with immigrant status.

Hill said the military action is justified because the protests have incited violence.

“President Trump just doesn’t want to see the protests against his immigration policies turn into violence. And I think that’s where you draw the line. I think Americans got a big dose of that in the summer of 2020 after the tragedy of George Floyd’s murder and where protesting turned into violence, vandalism, and mayhem,” said Hill.

“I think the President was trying to get out in front of that and send a strong message that he hoped that he’d have cooperation in their immigration process and not let those protests – which are fine, First Amendment, high-quality, peaceful protests, that’s the nature of our country – they’re just not allowed to turn violent. I think he took that step and we’ll just have to see how it works out, but I think he certainly has the right to do it,” he added.

Hill said the next two weeks will be busy in Congress. The U.S. Senate will be tackling issues before the House reconvenes.

“Next week, I’m traveling in my [House] Financial Services Committee chair job to different meetings. But the Senate will be in session next week, and I think you’ll see them vote on the work I’ve been doing on a dollar-backed payment stablecoin. Senator Bill Haggerty has our companion bill in the Senate. I think you’ll see the Senate act on that next week, and I think you’ll see the Senate intensively work on their position for the budget reconciliation bill,” he said. “The House will be back the next Monday and hopefully take up what the Senate’s offered on budget reconciliation. So we’re going to have a busy next two weeks on Capitol Hill.”

