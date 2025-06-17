© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for KASU is at risk. Learn what’s happening and how you can help » kasu.org/protect
Local & Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

New GOP bill could strip Medicaid from 16 million Americans, including 95,000 Arkansans

KASU | By Freda Ross,
Arkansas News Service
Published June 17, 2025 at 12:30 PM CDT
Vitalii Vodolazskyi
/
Adobe Stock
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, thousands of Arkansans could lose Medicaid coverage because of work requirements.

As Congress considers cuts to safety-net programs for what Republicans are calling the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," new analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates 16 million Americans - including 95,000 Arkansans - would lose Medicaid health insurance.

If the bill passes "as is," said Josh Bivens, chief economist for the Economic Policy Institute, health providers would see a steep increase in what's known as "uncompensated care" - when people without coverage get sick and can't afford to pay their medical bill.

"And it means hospitals and doctors no longer receive that income stream from Medicaid payments," he said. "And lots of them are going to be forced out of business, and there's going to be closures of hospitals, especially in rural counties."

Republicans have cast doubt on the CBO's projections, and claimed cutting $715 billion from Medicaid by eliminating fraud and adding work requirements for adults would not reduce coverage. The GOP bill aims to fund Trump administration priorities, including more immigration raids and border wall construction, and extending tax cuts passed in 2017.

Bivens said if the bill becomes law, it would result in what he described as the direct transfer of income from vulnerable families to the richest Americans. He noted the average cuts to Medicaid, which would kick in after the 2026 midterm elections, would be more than $70 billion a year.

"And then if you look at the tax cuts that will be received by just people making over $1 million per year, those are $70 billion as well," he said. "We're going to take $70 billion away from poor families on Medicaid, and we're going to give it to families who are making more than $1 million per year."

Six Nobel Prize-winning economists wrote a letter warning that the bill's safety net cuts could add $5 trillion to the national debt. While headlines about the latest Trump-Musk feud may catch more people's attention, Bivens said it's this bill that will have the biggest impacts on Arkansans.

"And so," he said, "I think the fact that six Nobel Prize winners said, 'This is important enough for me to try to draw attention to the implications of this bill,' should make people realize the stakes are really large."
Tags
Policy and Politics Arkansas News ServiceMedicaidKASU Newscast
Freda Ross
Freda Ross has more than 40 years of experience in radio broadcasting, reporting and journalism. She started her radio career as a part-time board operator at her hometown radio station in Sulphur Springs, Texas, she then served as News Director at KETR Radio station on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Before coming to Public News Service, Freda served as News Director for WBAP and KLIF Radio Stations in Dallas, TX. She's received many accolades and won numerous awards throughout her career.
See stories by Freda Ross
Arkansas News Service
A statewide non-profit news service for Arkansas. Based in Little Rock as a bureau of the Public News Service.
See stories by Arkansas News Service