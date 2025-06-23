Rep. Crawford says limited strikes on Iran are justified, troops should stay home

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sees a role for America in the current Israel-Iran fight, but he doesn’t see a prolonged engagement and is wary of seeing American troops deployed further, if at all.

In an interview for Talk Business & Politics D.C. Edition on Friday (June 20), Crawford said he would support the U.S. bombing of Iran’s subterranean bunkers used to enrich uranium for possible nuclear weapons capabilities. The interview took place before Saturday’s bombing.

“I would and I think it’s the president’s decision to make. If he chooses to take that action, then he’ll probably, after the fact, he’ll come back and report formally to Congress that he’s taken that action. That would be in compliance with the laws that govern executive action on the use of military,” said Crawford. “I mean, if we were going to do a prolonged action, obviously, he would come to Congress and ask for an authorization for use of military force or a declaration of war as the case may dictate. But I think we’re a long way from having to take that consideration up.”

Crawford said Iran is depleted of leadership and weaponry after recent Israeli strikes on key outposts and defenses. He suspects that if Iran can regroup and retaliate, it will likely be with cyberstrikes.

“I think we need to recognize that Iran is really good at cyber. And so to the extent that they have any bandwidth left from a leadership perspective, they may try to strike back using cyber and that may be their only option,” he said.

Is regime change a goal of the campaign to eliminate Iran’s nuclear options? Crawford would be okay with that, but said it doesn’t appear to be the administration’s goal.

“Nobody has stated that regime change is the goal here,” he said. “Israel has been very, very clear that their goal is to take out their ballistic missile capability and also dismantle their nuclear capability. Now in the process of achieving those goals, if they’re able to affect regime change and support potentially a popular uprising to that end, then that’s a positive outcome, a positive byproduct. But it’s not the stated goal.”

U.S. STEEL DEAL, FARM BILL

Crawford’s First Congressional District represents the largest steel producing county in the nation, Mississippi County in Northeast Arkansas. It’s home to Big River Steel’s operations, which are owned by U.S. Steel.

U.S. Steel announced this week it will be acquired by Japan-based Nippon Steel, a $15 billion deal that was complicated by national security interests. Crawford said he thinks the final outcome of the acquisition will benefit Arkansas and America.

“I think it’s a good deal. And when you think about the $11 billion investment from Nippon to help broadly shore up really an American legacy company, U.S. Steel, this is a good deal. But specifically, it’s a very good deal for Arkansas and particularly my district. Three billion dollars of that $11 billion will go directly to Mississippi County for expansion there,” he said.

Nippon signed off on a national security agreement and “golden share” provision that gives the federal government the ability to appoint at least one board member and have input on domestic steel production decisions. Crawford said these concessions will ensure domestic steel security, especially for a type of steel made in Northeast Arkansas that is critical to electricity grid infrastructure.

“We’ve been outsourcing that for too long. Now, we’re bringing that home and we’ll have a domestic source for that important part of our electrical grid,” he said. “So this is a win for the American people. It’s certainly a win for Arkansas. And I can tell you for the folks in Mississippi County, they’re thrilled as well.”

Crawford also touched on progress he said is being made on a federal Farm Bill.

The post Rep. Crawford supports taking out Iran nuclear capabilities, doesn’t see long engagement appeared first on Talk Business & Politics.