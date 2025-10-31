© 2025 KASU
Stores step in to help SNAP recipients

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:44 AM CDT

Stores across the country are stepping in to support Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients as the food assistance program prepares to stop payments next month.

Among those businesses is Crocetti‘s Oakdale Packing Co., a 108-year-old butcher shop in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Host Tiziana Dearing speaks to co-owner Chris Menta about what help they are offering.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom