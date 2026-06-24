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How Trump's 'America first' strategy for industrial fishing is landing in the Pacific

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 24, 2026 at 10:50 AM CDT

Earlier this month, President Trump signed a proclamation allowing commercial fishing in three national marine monuments in the Pacific, spanning a total of half a million square miles.

The administration is working to dismantle guardrails for industrial fishing, while also threatening critical marine ecosystems that are sacred to Indigenous Pacific peoples.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd is joined by Grist senior staff writer Anita Hofschneider to discuss the implications of this “America First” fishing strategy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom