Supreme Court affirms Trump immigration agenda, Vance downplays Nixon impeachment

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan and Peter O’Dowd invite NPR’s Ron Elving and Semafor’s David Weigel to the Friday politics roundtable to discuss the week in politics.

There’s been political fallout from the Supreme Court’s immigration rulings on Thursday, and frustration is growing among congressional Republicans after President Trump scuttled the signing of a major bipartisan housing bill this week. Vice President JD Vance also remarked on Thursday that if it happened now, the Watergate scandal would be a “12-hour news story.”

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