Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif) says he is resigning from Congress after a bipartisan investigation released Monday found "substantial evidence" he engaged in sexual misconduct toward a House staffer.

The House Ethics Committee concluded Gomez violated House rules by "making unwelcome sexual advances and engaging in unwelcome sexual conduct towards a House staffer and disregarding the power imbalance inherent in his relationship with House staffers."

The report also says the behavior could constitute criminal sexual assault.

Gomez has served in Congress since 2017 representing parts of Los Angeles. He lost reelection this fall to fellow Democrat Angela Gonzales-Torres. California uses a system where the top two vote-getters no matter the party advance to the general election. Gomez says his resignation will be effective Dec. 1.

Lisa Banks and Sarah Nesbitt, attorneys for the unnamed House staffer, wrote in a statement that their client testified to the committee truthfully and at personal risk.

"She sacrificed her own sense of safety and privacy to help reveal the ongoing misogyny and debauchery that permeates Capitol Hill," Banks and Nesbitt wrote. "Representative Gomez seems to believe that the power he wields, both as a man and as a member of Congress, makes him untouchable. Today's findings are a meaningful step toward dismantling that belief."

In a statement announcing his plan to resign, Gomez wrote that he cooperated with the investigation, but has strong disagreements with the report and its conclusions.

"Among other significant deficiencies and omissions, the report does not include key portions of my testimony that are essential to a full and fair understanding of what occurred," he wrote.

"I also have serious concerns about the process. In my interview, I answered the Committee's questions only to see my statements selectively quoted, disparaged, and disregarded throughout the final report, to which I was given no opportunity to respond."

The House Ethics Committee, which includes five Democrats and five Republicans, opened its investigation into Gomez in August following a press report of Gomez kissing a staffer from another Congressional office at a party. Gomez denied those allegations.

The committee asked Gomez to disclose whether he "ever engaged in a romantic or sexual relationship or made sexual contact with a congressional staffer." Gomez disclosed interactions with two women — telling the committee the encounters were all consensual. Both women spoke to the committee.

One denied "she had ever had a nonconsensual sexual encounter" with Gomez. The other, described as Witness 1 in the report, said she had more than one encounter with Gomez and she did not consider them consensual.

She told investigators that Gomez made sexual contact without her consent at a bar in February 2024 and then was forceful with her and tried to kiss her at his congressional office in July 2024.

Gomez denied the interactions were nonconsensual. The staffer, described as Witness 1 in the committee report, eventually left her job on Capitol Hill.

"Here, the House lost Witness 1 as a competent and able staffer because of Representative Gomez's misconduct and because of a broader culture of disrespect and toxic sexual behavior toward staff that permeates life on the Hill and is long overdue for correction," the committee wrote.

The report comes amid a broader conversation about how Congress deals with the behavior of its members, especially when it comes to sexual misconduct.

In April, Democrat Eric Swalwell of California resigned his House seat amid allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. He also denied the allegations. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Tex.) also resigned from the House after admitting to an affair with a former staff member.

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) dropped his reelection bid earlier this year after the House Ethics Committee recommended he face a censure vote for allegedly harassing two young female staffers. Edwards denied the allegations.

Republican Reps. Max Miller of Ohio and Cory Mills of Florida also face House Ethics investigations stemming from allegations of domestic violence. Both deny wrongdoing.

Miller lost his reelection bid this fall and Mills lost his GOP primary.

Last week, the House Ethics Committee adopted new rules with the aim of speeding up investigations into sexual misconduct and improving transparency.



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