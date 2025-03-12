Arkansas Supreme Court's chief justice complies with HR report request

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Karen Baker on Monday fulfilled a request from her colleagues to provide them with a human resources report into her behavior in the Justice Building on Dec. 4-5, 2024, according to court records.

The report is not available to the public because the court has not ruled on pending allegations outlined in it, Supreme Court Clerk Kyle Burton said in an email.

Similarly, the response filed Tuesday afternoon by Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office is also not publicly available, Burton said.

Griffin’s office is representing Administrative Office of the Courts Director Marty Sullivan, the defendant in an administrative civil appeal Baker filed Jan. 23. Her attorney, Tom Mars, asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Sullivan’s “findings and recommendations” from the human resources investigation.

The investigation spawned from Baker entering Sullivan’s office in the Justice Building when he was not present on Dec. 4, which Arkansas Business reported later that month. She reportedly left Sullivan’s office “disheveled” and harassed AOC staff, both claims she has disputed.

After the investigation concluded, Sullivan sent Baker a memo on Jan. 13, asking her to stay away from AOC offices and not to communicate with his staff, pending the conclusion of a judicial disciplinary review against her.

Baker and Mars argued in their court filings that the chief justice’s visits to the Justice Building were for “completely legitimate reasons.” The Supreme Court, with the exception of Baker and Associate Justice Courtney Hudson, responded that it was “impossible” to know this, since Baker had not filed the HR report.

In Thursday’s order for Baker to file the report, the high court also said Sullivan would have until this Friday at noon to provide additional information.

Since being sworn in Jan. 1 as Arkansas’ first elected female chief justice, Baker has publicly butted heads with the rest of the court, with the exception of Hudson. The other five justices blocked Baker’s attempts to fire 10 judiciary employees, including Sullivan, and appoint three new judges to the Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission within three days of taking the oath of office.

The justices stated that Baker was acting beyond the scope of her authority as chief justice; Hudson did not participate in the orders blocking Baker’s actions. Baker has repeatedly maintained that state law and the state Constitution give the chief justice the authority to act unilaterally in personnel and appointment matters.

The JDDC investigates complaints about the conduct of judges and the justices and is currently investigating Baker. The panel will hold a special meeting Friday.

