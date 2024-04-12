Arkansas Advocate intends to show how state government affects the lives of everyday Arkansans so they can make informed decisions about themselves, their families and their communities.

We strive to amplify the voices of all Arkansans. We focus especially on the relationship between people, power and policy.

As an independent, nonpartisan news organization, Arkansas Advocate will keep an eye on the levers of power and those who manipulate them, and hold public officials accountable regardless of party or ideology.

We believe news is a vital community service and ethical journalism a cornerstone of democracy, making us key players in fulfilling Arkansas’ state motto, Regnat Populus: “the people rule.”

Arkansas Advocate proudly publishes the work of independent journalists. If you have a great idea and a passion for ethical, truthful storytelling, we’d love to hear from you. Check out our submission guidelines.

The Advocate also provides a forum for guest commentary on issues of interest to Arkansans. We separate opinion from our news reporting and clearly label each. See our guidelines for submitting opinion columns here.

We welcome other news organizations to republish our work, asking only that they credit us and link back to our original story. See our guidelines for republishing content, graphics and photos.

You can read us for free. We are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed citizenry strengthens society and who value independent journalism.

Arkansas Advocate is an affiliate of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization, supported by grants and donations. The Advocate retains full editorial independence.

(Source: ArkansasAdvocate.com)