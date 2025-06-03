Arkansas AG's operation targets retail theft, 16 arrested in Jonesboro

Investigators from the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office led an organized retail crime blitz in Jonesboro with the cooperation of the Jonesboro Police Department and 13 retail store locations last week, Attorney General Tim Griffin said Monday (June 2).

“We arrested 16 individuals on theft charges and identified five additional suspects. Some of those we arrested were charged with additional crimes such as drug possession, tampering with evidence, and forgery. In total, more than 60 charges were brought as a result of the blitz, about half of which were felony charges,” he said.

The retail stores that assisted with the blitz were Walmart (two locations), Walgreens (two locations), Target, Dollar Tree, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Academy Sports, Kohl’s, and Burlington Coat Factory.

“This operation shows our continued commitment to eradicating this type of crime in Arkansas. We are working with law enforcement agencies and private sector partners across the state to gather intelligence, arrest perpetrators, and ultimately hold bad actors accountable,” said Griffin.

“I am grateful to the investigators in my Special Investigations Division, particularly Gerald Harrelson, who is our dedicated organized retail crime investigator. I am also thankful for the support and cooperation of the Jonesboro Police Department, as well as 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Hagood,” he added.

Since announcing organized retail crime as an investigative priority in 2023, Griffin’s office has participated in operations that have resulted in 44 arrests and the recovery of more than $600,000 in stolen merchandise.

In the last legislative session, state lawmakers passed several new laws regarding retail crime. The laws impact gift card fraud, organized retail theft, and enhanced theft of cargo penalties.

