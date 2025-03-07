Arkansas invests $3.85 million in outdoor recreation improvements

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced Thursday (March 6) $3.85 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects in 20 counties. The awards help cities and counties develop public outdoor recreation facilities.

The grants fall into two categories: Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.

“The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program (ORGP) has provided $55.47 million in matching grants since 1988 and $17.4 million in FUN Park grants since 1991,” said Secretary Shea Lewis. “These funds have undoubtedly enriched the quality of life for Arkansans statewide, fostering greater access to outdoor recreation and bolstering the vitality of local economies.”

According to the department, project officers make recommendations regarding the feasibility of proposed facilities, eligibility for grant monies, and other facets of the planning process. Each year, nearly 200 site visits are conducted to assist local communities.

Following is the list of 2025 matching grant recipients:

Barling (Sebastian County) to construct additional ADA compliant parking spaces and accessible pathways and to install a restroom facility in Barling City Park — $250,000

Batesville (Independence County) to construct a new inclusive play area in Riverside Park and install a new swing set at Westside Park — $250,000

Benton (Saline County) to create the Cherry Demuth Campground/River Access — $774,662.38

Blytheville (Mississippi County) to replace the six existing tennis courts with two full-sized basketball courts, one full-sized tennis court, two pickleball courts, and an ADA compliant playground at Walker Park — $249,748.89

Carlisle (Lonoke County) to renovate existing concession stand/restroom buildings at Carlisle City Park and Rockefeller Park — $104,137.98

Fayetteville (Washington County) to replace an outdated playground at Walker Park and to construct new, accessible facilities for the existing dog park at Bryce Davis Park — $250,000

Gateway (Benton County) to create an ADA parking space and replace the existing play equipment/impact surfacing at Gateway City Park — $103,501.42

Goshen (Washington County) to establish a pavilion/trailhead and to construct two ADA-compliant restrooms at Mill Branch Park — $207,000

Jonesboro (Craighead County) to replace the existing playground at Allen Park with an all-inclusive one — $289,515

McGehee (Desha County) to add a pavilion area, playground equipment, and lighting improvements to the McGehee Recreational Complex — $125,034

Mountain Home (Baxter County) to build an ADA accessible trail and four accessible fishing piers around the pond at McCabe Park — $108,607.92

North Little Rock (Pulaski County) to build a restroom/concession stand at the tornado impacted Funland Amusement Park in North Little Rock’s Burns Park — $100,000

Russellville (Pope County) to install ADA accessible restrooms and a beginner friendly skatepark at Harmon Park — $239,850

Following are the 2025 FUN Park grant recipients:

Austin (Lonoke County) to remove and replace the existing impact surface and play structure as well as install a nine-hole disc-golf course and community garden at Edith & Howard Martin Memorial Park — $100,000

Brinkley (Monroe County) to construct a new pavilion and sidewalks within Marian Anderson Park — $99,996

Cammack Village (Pulaski County) to replace old fall zone material in both play areas of Baker Park — $100,000

Dierks (Howard County) to replace existing fall zone, play equipment, and install ADA parking and sidewalk at Dierks City Park — $99,979

Foreman (Little River County) to create ADA parking and improved ADA sidewalks and upgrade the safety surfacing in Foreman Park, and upgrade the shade structure and install an ADA accessible picnic table at Recreation Park — $100,000

Hot Spring County, Bismarck Community to create the first community recreational site, which will include ADA accessible parking and sidewalks and a pavilion at Bismarck Community Park — $100,000

Judsonia (White County) to repair the existing amphitheater and install ADA parking pad and sidewalk at Friendly Acres Park — $100,000

Lockesburg (Sevier County) to add new playground equipment and a pickleball court to Lockesburg City Park — $99,430

Newark (Independence County) to construct a pavilion including picnic tables, as well as ADA parking spaces and connecting sidewalks at Newark City Park — $100,000

Tupelo (Jackson County) to update older equipment and purchase a new play structure at Tupelo City Park — $100,000

