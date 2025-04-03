© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Photo Gallery: Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction in Craighead County

KASU | By Rebecca Robinson
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:10 PM CDT
Storm damage in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2. The National Weather Service has issued a preliminary EF-3 rating on the tornado, estimating peak winds at 150 mph.
1 of 10  — 4e4da133-9f05-423e-912b-3d39d4521999.jpg
Storm damage in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2. The National Weather Service has issued a preliminary EF-3 rating on the tornado, estimating peak winds at 150 mph.

Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
A house in Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
2 of 10  — IMG_1453.JPG
A house in Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
3 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_3715.jpg
Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
4 of 10  — 8f45dbb0-3740-49b7-9b59-d512c14b36f3.jpg
Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Blown over sign and power lines in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2.
5 of 10  — 591d7fdb-19df-4786-8fc3-862a7f944b83.jpg
Blown over sign and power lines in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
6 of 10  — 6d01e913-6531-4b16-9533-6b407d66bc50.jpg
Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Storm damage in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2.
7 of 10  — 88aad9a8-6938-409b-a56f-713308e03b47.jpg
Storm damage in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Damage in Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
8 of 10  — 3b8e5862-1528-4ba2-95c8-4f73067a8b0d.jpg
Damage in Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
9 of 10  — IMG_1446.JPG
Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Blown over tree limbs outside of Buffalo Island Central High School.
10 of 10  — thumbnail_IMG_3703.jpg
Blown over tree limbs outside of Buffalo Island Central High School.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
Tags
Weather, Environment, & Infrastructure Craighead CountyLake CityBayMonetteTornadoes
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
See stories by Rebecca Robinson