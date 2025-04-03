Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.
Photo Gallery: Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction in Craighead County
1 of 10 — 4e4da133-9f05-423e-912b-3d39d4521999.jpg
Storm damage in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2. The National Weather Service has issued a preliminary EF-3 rating on the tornado, estimating peak winds at 150 mph.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
2 of 10 — IMG_1453.JPG
A house in Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
3 of 10 — thumbnail_IMG_3715.jpg
Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
4 of 10 — 8f45dbb0-3740-49b7-9b59-d512c14b36f3.jpg
Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
5 of 10 — 591d7fdb-19df-4786-8fc3-862a7f944b83.jpg
Blown over sign and power lines in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
6 of 10 — 6d01e913-6531-4b16-9533-6b407d66bc50.jpg
Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
7 of 10 — 88aad9a8-6938-409b-a56f-713308e03b47.jpg
Storm damage in Lake City off Highway 18 after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
8 of 10 — 3b8e5862-1528-4ba2-95c8-4f73067a8b0d.jpg
Damage in Monette, Ark., after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
9 of 10 — IMG_1446.JPG
Monette, after a tornado hit on April 2.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News
10 of 10 — thumbnail_IMG_3703.jpg
Blown over tree limbs outside of Buffalo Island Central High School.
Rebecca Robinson / KASU News