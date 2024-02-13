KASU News: Jonesboro Legal Disputes, Benton Award Debate, Memphis Arrest, Arkansas Maternal Health, & AAPI Entrepreneur Support
Jonesboro officials have filed a motion against a former police employee's name clearing hearing. The City of Benton is also seeking a reversal of a $32 million award regarding a 2016 police shooting. In Memphis, a man has been arrested in connection to shootings and carjackings. Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health (AIM) is gathering stories from mothers to improve healthcare, while the AAPI Achieve program by Venture Center offers a new resource for Asian, American and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs in Arkansas.
On this episode:
- Social Media Threat Leads to Arrest
- Off-Duty Police Officer Involved in Deadly Shooting
- Pro-Life Advocacy Group Opposes Abortion Amendment Proposal
- Passing of Arkansas Chief Deputy Attorney General
- Loss of a Rock and Roll Pioneer
- New Orleans Pelicans Triumph Over Memphis
- City Leaders Appeal for Name Clearing Hearing Reversal
- City of Benton Requests Reversal of Police Shooting Case Award
- Memphis Police Identify and Arrest Suspect in Multiple Crimes
- Improving Maternal Health in Arkansas
- Supporting AAPI Entrepreneurs in Arkansas