KASU News: Arkansas U.S. Senators Debate Aid Package, Security for Places of Worship, and Ongoing Developments

Today's headlines cover diverse areas including a foreign aid package bill aimed at supporting Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan which revealed differing opinions from Arkansas' U.S. Senators.

We also talk about the distribution of grants for the enhancement of security measures across several religious institutions in Arkansas. We also provide updates on the construction of a pro-life memorial, a potential law change in Tennessee concerning abortion, public meetings concerning the Community Development Block Grant in Jonesboro, and the conviction of Lazarus Robinson McMiller.

There are brief updates on the delay in a road widening project on Interstate 30, art events from the A-State Department of Art + Design, and the availability of mini grants for struggling students at the University of Arkansas.

