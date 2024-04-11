KASU News: Arkansas Governor's State of the State Address and Advocates Rally at Capitol

On April 11, 2024, KASU News covers various key events including Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first State of the State address, where she emphasizes minimal government spending, legislative achievements, and proposed investments. The address highlighted personal stories to underscore policy initiatives, such as $3.8 million for a new State Trooper school.

Concurrently, the Arkansas legislature began its fiscal session, focusing on budget laws and other resolutions including one that could impact cryptocurrency mines' ownership. Additionally, family advocates rallied at the State Capitol to demand more investments in essential social services.

Other news includes a federal court reviewing Arkansas' ban on gender affirming care for minors, the hiring of John Calipari as Arkansas' men's basketball coach, and the resignation of Osceola School District's Superintendent over ethics violations. The broadcast also touches on a police-involved shooting and former President Bill Clinton's upcoming memoir announcement.

On this episode:

00:30 Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' State of the State Address

01:38 Arkansas Legislature's Fiscal Session Begins

02:06 Advocacy Day at the State Capitol: A Push for Quality of Life Improvements

03:16 Debate Over Arkansas' Gender Affirming Care Ban

03:54 Arkansas Welcomes New Men's Basketball Coach

05:15 Ethics Violations Lead to Superintendent's Resignation

05:59 Jonesboro's Indoor Sports Complex Update

06:21 Police Shooting Incident at Conway Shopping Mall

06:59 Former President Bill Clinton's Upcoming Memoir

