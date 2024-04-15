KASU News: Arkansas Lawmakers Address Prison Overcrowding and Maternal Health
Today's headlines from KASU News on Tax Day, April 15th, 2024, cover a range of significant issues in Arkansas. The state's lawmakers are taking steps to address prison overcrowding by appropriating additional funds for county jails housing state inmates.
Furthermore, an audit report on Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' lectern purchase is anticipated to be released, stirring discussions on procurement laws and transparency. In health news, Arkansas is confronting its high maternal mortality rate, particularly among women of color, by implementing policies and insurance expansions to improve prenatal to postpartum care.
In crime news, the reports highlight two deadly shootings in eastern Arkansas and detail the investigation concerning a shootout involving the executive director of Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Other notable topics include a new bill signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, concerning law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and a donation to UAMS for supporting rural cancer care.
Additionally, Arkansas Razorbacks' 2024 football season opener and coaching changes for Kentucky basketball are also featured.
On this episode:
00:30 Governor Sanders' Initiatives and Legal Opinions
02:03 Addressing Overcrowding: State Funds for County Jails
03:20 Addressing Maternal Mortality in Arkansas
05:05 Tragic Shooting in East Jonesboro: A Community in Mourning
05:34 Tragic Block Party in Arkansas: A Night of Violence
06:35 Controversial Shootout and Policy on Body Cam Footage
07:23 Tennessee's New Immigration Law: A Controversial Measure
07:53 Supporting Rural Cancer Care in Arkansas
08:31 Arkansas College Football Schedule Update
08:51 Basketball Coaching Carousel: From Kentucky to Arkansas