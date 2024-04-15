KASU News: Arkansas Lawmakers Address Prison Overcrowding and Maternal Health

Today's headlines from KASU News on Tax Day, April 15th, 2024, cover a range of significant issues in Arkansas. The state's lawmakers are taking steps to address prison overcrowding by appropriating additional funds for county jails housing state inmates.

Furthermore, an audit report on Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' lectern purchase is anticipated to be released, stirring discussions on procurement laws and transparency. In health news, Arkansas is confronting its high maternal mortality rate, particularly among women of color, by implementing policies and insurance expansions to improve prenatal to postpartum care.

In crime news, the reports highlight two deadly shootings in eastern Arkansas and detail the investigation concerning a shootout involving the executive director of Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport. Other notable topics include a new bill signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, concerning law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities, and a donation to UAMS for supporting rural cancer care.

Additionally, Arkansas Razorbacks' 2024 football season opener and coaching changes for Kentucky basketball are also featured.

On this episode:

00:30 Governor Sanders' Initiatives and Legal Opinions

02:03 Addressing Overcrowding: State Funds for County Jails

03:20 Addressing Maternal Mortality in Arkansas

05:05 Tragic Shooting in East Jonesboro: A Community in Mourning

05:34 Tragic Block Party in Arkansas: A Night of Violence

06:35 Controversial Shootout and Policy on Body Cam Footage

07:23 Tennessee's New Immigration Law: A Controversial Measure

07:53 Supporting Rural Cancer Care in Arkansas

08:31 Arkansas College Football Schedule Update

08:51 Basketball Coaching Carousel: From Kentucky to Arkansas

