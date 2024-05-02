© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Legal Challenges, Cryptocurrency Regulations, and Community Support in Arkansas

By Rebecca Robinson,
Brandon Tabor
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News include Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin challenging the Biden administration's attempt to close the gun show loophole, alongside efforts by other states.

In legislative news, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed laws imposing restrictions on cryptocurrency mining in Arkansas, addressing concerns from local residents about noise and resource usage. An attempt to cut funding for the Arkansas public television network was unsuccessful, reinforcing its value to the community.

In crime news, Police are also seeking information about a convenience store robbery in Blytheville. Additionally, a nonprofit serving the Arkansas transgender community is dealing with repeated property vandalisms.

Economic updates include a potential minimum wage increase in Missouri. Furthermore, Arkansas small businesses can look forward to multiple support sessions throughout May, and A-State announces its spring commencement schedule.

On this Episode:

00:30 New Restrictions on Cryptocurrency Mining in Arkansas

01:07 Challenging the Gun Show Loophole: Arkansas Leads the Charge

02:24 Boosting the Attorney General's Office: Staff and Salary Increases

03:04 Debate Over Funding Arkansas PBS

05:19 Community Support Amidst Repeated Vandalism: The Resilience of Intransitive Arkansas

06:54 Missouri's Minimum Wage Initiative: A Step Forward

07:25 Crime Alert: Blytheville Store Robbery Investigation

07:57 Empowering Small Businesses: Sessions and Support

08:31 A-State's Spring Commencement Ceremonies

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
See stories by Rebecca Robinson
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor