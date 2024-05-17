© 2024 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Senator Introduces Firearm Transfer Tax Legislation & New Mayor Elected in Pocahontas

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, May 17, 2024 include a federal prosecutor in Arkansas stepping down amid an investigation, a northeast Arkansas city electing a new mayor, and Arkansas U.S. Senator Tom Cotton introducing legislation impacting federal gun laws.

Other stories cover a postponement of a medical board hearing for a Little Rock physician, the death of a Missouri man convicted of killing six women, and a substantial award to the Arkansas Children's Research Institute from the NIH. Additionally, the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission met in Walnut Ridge, and students in Southwest Little Rock will walk the halls of a new school next semester.

00:30 Judicial Oversight Panel Resignation

01:20 Senator Tom Cotton's Firearm Legislation

02:01 Pocahontas Mayor Special Election

02:29 Medical Board Postpones Hearing

02:51 Missouri Serial Killer Dies in Prison

03:24 Arkansas Children's Research Institute Award

03:58 Arkansas Aeronautics Commission Meeting

05:15 New School in Southwest Little Rock

Tags
2024 KASU's Morning Edition
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor