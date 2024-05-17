KASU News: Senator Introduces Firearm Transfer Tax Legislation & New Mayor Elected in Pocahontas

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, May 17, 2024 include a federal prosecutor in Arkansas stepping down amid an investigation, a northeast Arkansas city electing a new mayor, and Arkansas U.S. Senator Tom Cotton introducing legislation impacting federal gun laws.

Other stories cover a postponement of a medical board hearing for a Little Rock physician, the death of a Missouri man convicted of killing six women, and a substantial award to the Arkansas Children's Research Institute from the NIH. Additionally, the Arkansas Aeronautics Commission met in Walnut Ridge, and students in Southwest Little Rock will walk the halls of a new school next semester.

00:30 Judicial Oversight Panel Resignation

01:20 Senator Tom Cotton's Firearm Legislation

02:01 Pocahontas Mayor Special Election

02:29 Medical Board Postpones Hearing

02:51 Missouri Serial Killer Dies in Prison

03:24 Arkansas Children's Research Institute Award

03:58 Arkansas Aeronautics Commission Meeting

05:15 New School in Southwest Little Rock

