KASU News: Severe Weather Threats in Arkansas and Missouri, Decline in Overdose Deaths, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a severe weather threat in parts of Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel, including large hail and strong winds. Meteorologist Colby Pope forecasts up to five inches of rain by week's end. Also, a notable decline in drug overdoses is attributed to increased naloxone distribution. Updates include the Arkansas State Capitol's temporary closure, the passing of former House Speaker Benny Petras, and a proposal for a new pedestrian project in Jonesboro.

Additionally, four northwest Arkansas cities will hold mayoral elections, a significant bridge reconstruction project in Baltimore is discussed, and a Missouri judge rules on a gubernatorial candidate's ballot status. Finally, more stories are available on KASU.org.

00:30 Weather CCS 1

02:19 Overdose Statistics

02:56 Arkansas State Capitol Closure

03:21 Death of Former Speaker Benny Petras

03:48 Jonesboro City Council Meeting Preview

04:36 Break

05:14 Northwest Arkansas Mayoral Elections

05:44 Baltimore Bridge Collapse and Rebuilding Efforts

07:15 Controversial Missouri Gubernatorial Candidate

07:50 Conclusion and Credits

