KASU News

KASU News: Severe Weather Threats in Arkansas and Missouri, Decline in Overdose Deaths, and More

By Brandon Tabor,
Rebecca Robinson
Published May 21, 2024 at 11:16 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a severe weather threat in parts of Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel, including large hail and strong winds. Meteorologist Colby Pope forecasts up to five inches of rain by week's end. Also, a notable decline in drug overdoses is attributed to increased naloxone distribution. Updates include the Arkansas State Capitol's temporary closure, the passing of former House Speaker Benny Petras, and a proposal for a new pedestrian project in Jonesboro.

Additionally, four northwest Arkansas cities will hold mayoral elections, a significant bridge reconstruction project in Baltimore is discussed, and a Missouri judge rules on a gubernatorial candidate's ballot status. Finally, more stories are available on KASU.org.

00:30 Weather CCS 1

02:19 Overdose Statistics

02:56 Arkansas State Capitol Closure

03:21 Death of Former Speaker Benny Petras

03:48 Jonesboro City Council Meeting Preview

04:36 Break

05:14 Northwest Arkansas Mayoral Elections

05:44 Baltimore Bridge Collapse and Rebuilding Efforts

07:15 Controversial Missouri Gubernatorial Candidate

07:50 Conclusion and Credits

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
