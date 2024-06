KASU News: Arkansas Voter Registration Lawsuit & ASU System President Announcement

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, June 6, 2024, include an advocacy group's lawsuit against Arkansas' new rule banning electronic voter registrations, a zero abortion report following Arkansas' near-total abortion ban, and the ASU System selecting Dr. Brendan Kelly as the new president.

Also, updates on a lawsuit regarding Brock Tyner's death while in custody, a settlement in lawsuits against former Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, and a ceasefire resolution debate in Little Rock. Additional news includes the Missouri Supreme Court setting an execution date for Marcellus Williams amidst his innocence claim, an upcoming Hispanic cultural summer camp in Jonesboro, and Walmart's new perks for hourly workers.

