KASU News: Assassination Attempt on Trump, I-55 Bridge Funding, and Missing Teen
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 15, 2024, include regional leaders' reactions to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, federal funding for a new Interstate 55 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee, and the search for a missing Arkansas teen. Additionally, we cover a federal judge's ruling on background checks for gun buyers, Arkansas' suit against the online retailer Temu, and ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown areas across the state. Other stories include the tragic passing of actress Shannen Doherty and upcoming special coverage of the Republican National Convention.
00:26 Local Leaders Speak on Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump
01:45 New Interstate 55 Bridge Project Announced
02:33 Federal Funding for Arkansas Water Infrastructure
03:37 Federal Judge Upholds Gun Background Check Rule
04:59 Missing Teens in Arkansas
05:57 Arkansas Attorney General's Legal Actions Against Temu
07:28 Revitalizing Arkansas Downtowns: Heritage Division's Efforts
08:27 Entertainment: Remembering Shannen Doherty