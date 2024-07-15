© 2024 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Assassination Attempt on Trump, I-55 Bridge Funding, and Missing Teen

By Brandon Tabor
Published July 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, July 15, 2024, include regional leaders' reactions to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, federal funding for a new Interstate 55 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee, and the search for a missing Arkansas teen. Additionally, we cover a federal judge's ruling on background checks for gun buyers, Arkansas' suit against the online retailer Temu, and ongoing efforts to revitalize downtown areas across the state. Other stories include the tragic passing of actress Shannen Doherty and upcoming special coverage of the Republican National Convention.

00:26 Local Leaders Speak on Assassination Attempt on Former President Trump

01:45 New Interstate 55 Bridge Project Announced

02:33 Federal Funding for Arkansas Water Infrastructure

03:37 Federal Judge Upholds Gun Background Check Rule

04:59 Missing Teens in Arkansas

05:57 Arkansas Attorney General's Legal Actions Against Temu

07:28 Revitalizing Arkansas Downtowns: Heritage Division's Efforts

08:27 Entertainment: Remembering Shannen Doherty

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
