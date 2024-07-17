KASU News: Abortion Law Amendments, Child Care Changes, Economic Trends, and More

Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics: A pro-choice group is suing the Arkansas Secretary of State over discarded signatures for an abortion law amendment.

The Arkansas Department of Education has updated the state's Child Care Subsidy Program, easing requirements. Arkansas' economic trends were discussed, highlighting labor shortages and regional disparities.

A standoff in Brookland led to lockdowns in the school district. Jonesboro City Council continues deliberation on an entertainment district.

Additionally, Jonesboro passed a new ordinance regulating city trails, and the University of Arkansas System President announced his retirement. Lastly, Jonesboro will be the first to host a Smalls Sliders restaurant in Arkansas.

