KASU News: Abortion Law Amendments, Child Care Changes, Economic Trends, and More
Today's headlines from KASU News cover a range of topics: A pro-choice group is suing the Arkansas Secretary of State over discarded signatures for an abortion law amendment.
The Arkansas Department of Education has updated the state's Child Care Subsidy Program, easing requirements. Arkansas' economic trends were discussed, highlighting labor shortages and regional disparities.
A standoff in Brookland led to lockdowns in the school district. Jonesboro City Council continues deliberation on an entertainment district.
Additionally, Jonesboro passed a new ordinance regulating city trails, and the University of Arkansas System President announced his retirement. Lastly, Jonesboro will be the first to host a Smalls Sliders restaurant in Arkansas.
00:29 Abortion Law Amendment Controversy
01:47 Changes to Arkansas Child Care Subsidy Program
02:47 Economic Trends in Arkansas
04:21 Standoff in Brooklyn Leads to Arrest and School Lockdown
05:40 City Council Debates Downtown Entertainment District
07:30 City Trails Ordinance Overview
08:38 University of Arkansas System President Retirement Announcement
09:02 New Restaurant Opening in Jonesboro