KASU News: Historic Contract, Public Defender Shortage, and Political Crossroads

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, August 21, 2024, cover Arkansas lawmakers' concerns about the largest contract ask in state history involving WellPath LLC, and a potential shortage of public defenders if new funding isn't allocated. Additional stories include former Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson's appearance at the Democratic National Convention, updates on a tax break for Entergy, and the City of Jonesboro's council meetings outcomes. Other notable news features investigations into a former Jonesboro police officer and Johnson County Chief Deputy, and Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman's challenging season ahead.

00:30 Arkansas Legislative Committee Questions Corrections Contract Costs

02:09 Arkansas Public Defender Funding Crisis

02:41 Arkansas Lawmakers' New Initiatives for Phone-Free Schools

03:09 Entergy Settlement Could Cut $20M Tax Bill to $7.9M in Arkansas

03:55 City Council Meeting Highlights

04:49 Public Information Meetings Scheduled

05:52 Jonesboro Officer's Personnel Files Reveal Pattern of Excessive Force Complaints

06:47 Chief Deputy Jacob Shook's Controversy

07:12 Former Arkansas Governors at the DNC

08:08 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Update

