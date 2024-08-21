KASU News: Historic Contract, Public Defender Shortage, and Political Crossroads
Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, August 21, 2024, cover Arkansas lawmakers' concerns about the largest contract ask in state history involving WellPath LLC, and a potential shortage of public defenders if new funding isn't allocated. Additional stories include former Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson's appearance at the Democratic National Convention, updates on a tax break for Entergy, and the City of Jonesboro's council meetings outcomes. Other notable news features investigations into a former Jonesboro police officer and Johnson County Chief Deputy, and Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman's challenging season ahead.
00:30 Arkansas Legislative Committee Questions Corrections Contract Costs
02:09 Arkansas Public Defender Funding Crisis
02:41 Arkansas Lawmakers' New Initiatives for Phone-Free Schools
03:09 Entergy Settlement Could Cut $20M Tax Bill to $7.9M in Arkansas
03:55 City Council Meeting Highlights
04:49 Public Information Meetings Scheduled
05:52 Jonesboro Officer's Personnel Files Reveal Pattern of Excessive Force Complaints
06:47 Chief Deputy Jacob Shook's Controversy
07:12 Former Arkansas Governors at the DNC
08:08 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Update