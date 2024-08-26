KASU News: Arkansas Ballot Draws, State ID Changes, and Bluegrass Monday
Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, August 26, 2024, cover recent ballot draws in Arkansas counties determining candidate order for the upcoming elections, legislative updates on state ID and voter registration rules, and a performance at KASU's Bluegrass Monday. Other stories include the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling on an abortion rights measure, a shooting incident at a county official's home, a former governor's commentary on national politics, a significant legal case involving Memphis police officers, Trex Company's new production plans in Little Rock, and the expansion of the Little Rock Animal Village.
00:30 Arkansas Ballot Draws and Candidate Placements
01:15 Legislative Committee Approves Contentious Rules
02:48 Arkansas Supreme Court Denies Abortion Rights Measure
03:56 Political Insights: Asa Hutchinson at the DNC
05:37 Arrest in Poinsett County Judge Home Shooting
06:04 Jonesboro Police Incident Involving Sgt. Brian Arnold
06:29 Former Memphis Officer Pleads Guilty in Tyre Nichols Case
07:12 Trex Company Expansion and Market Opportunities
07:58 Community Update: Little Rock Animal Village Expansion
08:56 Bluegrass Concert Announcement