KASU News: Arkansas Ballot Draws, State ID Changes, and Bluegrass Monday

Today's headlines from KASU News for Monday, August 26, 2024, cover recent ballot draws in Arkansas counties determining candidate order for the upcoming elections, legislative updates on state ID and voter registration rules, and a performance at KASU's Bluegrass Monday. Other stories include the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling on an abortion rights measure, a shooting incident at a county official's home, a former governor's commentary on national politics, a significant legal case involving Memphis police officers, Trex Company's new production plans in Little Rock, and the expansion of the Little Rock Animal Village.

00:30 Arkansas Ballot Draws and Candidate Placements

01:15 Legislative Committee Approves Contentious Rules

02:48 Arkansas Supreme Court Denies Abortion Rights Measure

03:56 Political Insights: Asa Hutchinson at the DNC

05:37 Arrest in Poinsett County Judge Home Shooting

06:04 Jonesboro Police Incident Involving Sgt. Brian Arnold

06:29 Former Memphis Officer Pleads Guilty in Tyre Nichols Case

07:12 Trex Company Expansion and Market Opportunities

07:58 Community Update: Little Rock Animal Village Expansion

08:56 Bluegrass Concert Announcement

