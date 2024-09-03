KASU News: Education Law Amendment, Voter Registration Rule, and Paralympic Swimmer Achievements

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, September 3, 2024, cover attempts to amend Arkansas education law, a pending rule requiring handwritten signatures for voter registrations, and achievements of an Arkansas swimmer at the Paralympics. Other stories include initiatives to expand medical marijuana access, legislation on beef market fairness, issues with Postal Service deliveries, and the opening of a new rice research center. Additional news reports discuss a bomb threat case against the Governor, college football updates, and more.

00:30 Educational Amendment Proposal Refiled

01:16 Medical Marijuana Amendment Efforts in Arkansas

02:28 Impact of Beef Industry Monopolies

03:37 Controversial Voter Registration Rule Blocked

05:12 Addressing Postal Service Complaints

06:23 Grand Opening of Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center

07:26 Bomb Threat and Arrest: Susan Scott's Case

07:48 College Football Highlights

08:29 Arkansas Athletes Shine at Paralympics

