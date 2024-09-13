KASU News: Arkansas School Standards, Civil Rights Trial, and Weekend Sports
Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, September 13, 2024, cover a push for private schools in Arkansas to meet public school standards, and a civil rights trial involving former Memphis police officers in the Tyre Nichols case. Other updates include the rebuilding of Trumann's fire station, the hunt for Blytheville's new police chief, open enrollment dates for state employees, a mental health fair in Jonesboro, and the Local Fest kickoff. Additional stories highlight a passport event in Hot Springs and college football matchups for Arkansas teams this weekend.
00:30 Introduction to Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment
01:11 Mayor Addresses Fire Station Rebuild
01:56 Blytheville Searches for New Police Chief
02:22 Testimony in Tyre Nichols Case
02:46 Marcellus Williams Case Update
03:29 Open Enrollment Period for Arkansas Employees
03:53 Upcoming Mental Health Fair in Jonesboro
05:23 Local Fest Kicks Off in Jonesboro
06:26 Arkansas Passport Center Event
07:07 A-State Red Wolves vs. Michigan Wolverines Preview
08:52 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Preview