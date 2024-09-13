KASU News: Arkansas School Standards, Civil Rights Trial, and Weekend Sports

Today's headlines from KASU News for Friday, September 13, 2024, cover a push for private schools in Arkansas to meet public school standards, and a civil rights trial involving former Memphis police officers in the Tyre Nichols case. Other updates include the rebuilding of Trumann's fire station, the hunt for Blytheville's new police chief, open enrollment dates for state employees, a mental health fair in Jonesboro, and the Local Fest kickoff. Additional stories highlight a passport event in Hot Springs and college football matchups for Arkansas teams this weekend.

00:30 Introduction to Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment

01:11 Mayor Addresses Fire Station Rebuild

01:56 Blytheville Searches for New Police Chief

02:22 Testimony in Tyre Nichols Case

02:46 Marcellus Williams Case Update

03:29 Open Enrollment Period for Arkansas Employees

03:53 Upcoming Mental Health Fair in Jonesboro

05:23 Local Fest Kicks Off in Jonesboro

06:26 Arkansas Passport Center Event

07:07 A-State Red Wolves vs. Michigan Wolverines Preview

08:52 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Preview

