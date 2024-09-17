KASU News: Mayoral Debates, Voter Registration Ruling, and Christmas Parade Theme Voting

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, September 17, 2024, include the Jonesboro Mayoral debates scheduled for October, the reinstatement of the ban on electronic voter registrations in Arkansas, Jonesboro's Christmas parade theme voting, a Memphis gun control ballot ruling, a North Jonesboro shooting arrest, and an update on an organized retail crime operation in Arkansas. Other stories cover a major drug bust in Northeast Arkansas, testimonies in the Tyre Nichols civil rights violation case, the growth of community schools in Little Rock, new EV charging stations in Northwest Arkansas, and the kickoff of Hispanic Heritage Month.

00:30 Mayoral Debates in Jonesboro

01:17 Court Reinstates Ban on Electronic Signatures in Arkansas

01:54 Tennessee Gun Control Questions Approved for Ballot

02:22 Memphis Man Arrested for North Jonesboro Shooting

02:59 Operation Against Organized Retail Crime in Arkansas

05:07 Details of Recent Arrests and Seizures

05:35 Testimonies in Tyre Nichols Case

06:07 Jonesboro Christmas Parade Theme Selection

06:35 Community Schools in Little Rock: New Additions and Services

07:31 Federal Grant Boosts Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

08:22 Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

