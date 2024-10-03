KASU News: Medical Marijuana Amendment, Education Reform, and Meet the Blind Month
Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, October 3, 2024, cover the Arkansas Supreme Court's mandate to count signatures for a medical marijuana amendment, candidate David McAvoy's campaign on education reform in Arkansas, and activities for Meet the Blind Month aimed at breaking barriers for the visually impaired. Additional stories include an investigation into an inmate's death, the arrest of a former El Dorado mayor, a federal trial related to the January 6th riots, and a significant solar energy grant for the University of Arkansas System.
00:30 Arkansas Supreme Court and Medical Marijuana Amendment
01:13 Introducing David McAvoy's Campaign for Change
02:48 Investigation into Inmate's Death
03:12 Controversies and Criticisms in Arkansas Politics
03:42 Legal Challenges and Notable Incidents
04:50 Federal Trial of Memphis Officers
05:31 G&H Decoys Relocates to Arkansas
06:09 Arkansas Tax Revenue Update
07:00 Advocacy for the Blind in Arkansas
08:49 University of Arkansas Solar Project