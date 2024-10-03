KASU News: Medical Marijuana Amendment, Education Reform, and Meet the Blind Month

Today's headlines from KASU News for Thursday, October 3, 2024, cover the Arkansas Supreme Court's mandate to count signatures for a medical marijuana amendment, candidate David McAvoy's campaign on education reform in Arkansas, and activities for Meet the Blind Month aimed at breaking barriers for the visually impaired. Additional stories include an investigation into an inmate's death, the arrest of a former El Dorado mayor, a federal trial related to the January 6th riots, and a significant solar energy grant for the University of Arkansas System.

