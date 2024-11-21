KASU News: Arkansas Legislation, Local Endorsements, and Clinton Center Reflections

Today's headlines from KASU News include Arkansas Democrats filing various bills ahead of the 2025 legislative session, covering women's health care, Medicaid services, and public education. Arkansas Republicans also submitted proposed legislation, addressing affirmative action, fluoridation of drinking water, and gun death immunity at sporting events. Additionally, Major General Kendall Penn's retirement from the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs was announced.

Political endorsements in Jonesboro's mayoral runoff are highlighted, as well as the hiring of Austin Hastings as the new director for Cross County's Office of Emergency Management. Other news includes the death of an inmate at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and reflections on the 20-year impact of the Clinton Presidential Center in Little Rock.

00:30 Arkansas Democrats File New Legislation

01:23 Republican Legislative Initiatives

02:19 Veterans Affairs Secretary Retirement Announcement

02:43 Democratic Policy Proposals for 2025

04:21 Break

05:01 Mayoral Endorsements and Election Details

05:43 New Director for Office of Emergency Management

06:38 Inmate Death at Pulaski County Detention Facility

07:14 Clinton Presidential Center: A 20-Year Retrospective