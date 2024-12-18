© 2025 KASU
KASU News: Arkansas Electors, Doula Services, & Jonesboro Updates

By Rebecca Robinson
Published December 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM CST
In this episode of KASU News, Arkansas electors cast votes for President-elect Donald Trump, and chairman Joseph Woods looks ahead to the inauguration. We hear about a new organization of birth doulas in Arkansas aiming to improve maternal health care and pass supportive legislation. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces a new leader for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Jonesboro police arrest a student for bringing a handgun to school.
The Jonesboro City Council votes to condemn the old Citizens Bank building and approves grants to help residents achieve homeownership. Additionally, a Missouri farm group opposes the proposed Farm Act, citing its potential to benefit large corporate farms at the expense of smaller ones.

00:30 Electoral College Votes and Legislative Preparations

02:09 Improving Maternal Health Care in Arkansas

03:12 New Leader for Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs

03:38 Student Arrested for Bringing Handgun to School

04:27 Break

05:05 City Council Condemns Old Bank Building

05:49 Homeownership Grants for Residents

06:21 Jonesboro City Council Approves New Park Project

06:54 Controversy Over Proposed Farm Act

Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
