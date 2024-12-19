KASU News: Corrections Overtime Budget, Bass Reeves Portrait, Inclusive Playground, and More
This episode covers significant updates from Arkansas, including the State Department of Corrections' $5 million overtime pay request, the unveiling of Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves' portrait at the Arkansas State Capitol, the announcement of a new inclusive playground in Jonesboro, and details on a holiday trolley service.
Additionally, the University of Arkansas secures funding for a semiconductor facility and workforce program. It also touches on potential federal budget cuts affecting Tennessee social programs. Tune in for these stories and more from KASU News.
00:30 Corrections Department Faces Overtime Crisis
01:06 Honoring Bass Reeves: A Legendary Lawman
03:31 Rising Flu Activity in Arkansas
04:34 Exciting New Inclusive Playground in Jonesboro
06:08 JET Trolleys Bring Holiday Cheer
06:57 University of Arkansas Secures Major Funding
07:18 Concerns Over Federal Budget Cuts in Tennessee