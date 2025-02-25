© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Arkansas considers new regulations for the petition process

By Brandon Tabor
Published February 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM CST
Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, February 25, 2025, cover the progress of bills regulating the petition process in Arkansas, recommendations to improve the state's low maternal health outcomes, and the celebration of Jonesboro's black-owned businesses by the ASU Museum. Additional stories include debates on hiring a company to study impact fees in Jonesboro, declines in sales and use tax collections for Jonesboro and Craighead County, Governor Sanders' new appointments to various boards and commissions, and high flu activity reported for the week ending February 15th. Also, updates on local college basketball games.

00:30 Bills Regulating Arkansas' Petition Process Advance

02:17 Arkansas Religious Rights Bill Debated

03:53 Maternal Health Recommendations in Arkansas

05:49 City Council Debates Impact Fees

07:23 Jonesboro and Craighead County Tax Collections Down

07:57 Governor Sanders' Appointments

08:24 Flu Activity Report in Arkansas

08:37 Black History Month Celebration at A-State Museum

09:01 College Basketball Updates

2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
