KASU News: Arkansas considers new regulations for the petition process

Today's headlines from KASU News for Tuesday, February 25, 2025, cover the progress of bills regulating the petition process in Arkansas, recommendations to improve the state's low maternal health outcomes, and the celebration of Jonesboro's black-owned businesses by the ASU Museum. Additional stories include debates on hiring a company to study impact fees in Jonesboro, declines in sales and use tax collections for Jonesboro and Craighead County, Governor Sanders' new appointments to various boards and commissions, and high flu activity reported for the week ending February 15th. Also, updates on local college basketball games.

00:30 Bills Regulating Arkansas' Petition Process Advance

02:17 Arkansas Religious Rights Bill Debated

03:53 Maternal Health Recommendations in Arkansas

05:49 City Council Debates Impact Fees

07:23 Jonesboro and Craighead County Tax Collections Down

07:57 Governor Sanders' Appointments

08:24 Flu Activity Report in Arkansas

08:37 Black History Month Celebration at A-State Museum

09:01 College Basketball Updates