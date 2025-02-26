KASU News: Arkansas LAUNCH, New Laws, and Black Business Exhibit

Today's headlines from KASU News for Wednesday, February 26th, 2025, include the launch of Arkansas's new job portal 'Arkansas LAUNCH,' updates on new laws signed by Governor Sanders, and the groundbreaking for the state's first public veterinary school. Additionally, there's a new permanent exhibit at the A-State Museum highlighting Jonesboro's historic Black Business District, and details on Arkansas's new law providing free school breakfasts. Other news involves proposed legislation affecting fertility treatments and designating the mallard as the official state duck. Updates on Jonesboro's public works and local college basketball games are also included.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Arkansas Launches New Job Portal

01:38 Governor Signs Multiple Bills into Law

02:30 New Requirements for Ballot Initiative Signatures

03:05 Introduction to New Fertility Treatment Bill

03:45 Senators Debate New State Symbol: The Mallard Duck

05:24 Celebrating the Passage of Senate Bill 59

06:16 Groundbreaking Ceremony for Veterinary Medicine College

07:04 New Exhibit at A-State Museum

08:33 Jonesboro's New Junk Disposal Initiative

08:47 College Basketball Update