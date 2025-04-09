KASU News: Lawmakers pass Ten Commandments bill for public buildings
Arkansas lawmakers approve a bill requiring the Ten Commandments in all state-owned buildings. Debate over funding for a new state prison continues in the legislature. Plus, a warning against price gouging following recent storm damage.
00:00 Intro
00:30 Arkansas legislature passes Ten Commandments display bill
01:03 Senate fails again to approve funding for new state prison
02:23 Bill would ban DEI offices and programs in local government
03:52 Lawmakers propose sex offender markers on state IDs
04:56 Bill advances to allow lawsuits over gender-affirming care
06:35 Proposal to allow abortion exceptions for rape and incest fails
06:50 Heavy rain may force Arkansas farmers to replant crops
07:22 Attorney General warns storm victims of price gouging
07:57 Craighead County launches 2025 voter address verification
08:45 Jonesboro Pre-K registration begins today
08:57 Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to win over Hornets