KASU News: Lawmakers pass Ten Commandments bill for public buildings

Arkansas lawmakers approve a bill requiring the Ten Commandments in all state-owned buildings. Debate over funding for a new state prison continues in the legislature. Plus, a warning against price gouging following recent storm damage.

00:00 Intro

00:30 Arkansas legislature passes Ten Commandments display bill

01:03 Senate fails again to approve funding for new state prison

02:23 Bill would ban DEI offices and programs in local government

03:52 Lawmakers propose sex offender markers on state IDs

04:56 Bill advances to allow lawsuits over gender-affirming care

06:35 Proposal to allow abortion exceptions for rape and incest fails

06:50 Heavy rain may force Arkansas farmers to replant crops

07:22 Attorney General warns storm victims of price gouging

07:57 Craighead County launches 2025 voter address verification

08:45 Jonesboro Pre-K registration begins today

08:57 Ja Morant leads Grizzlies to win over Hornets