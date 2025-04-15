KASU News: DEI ban for local governments gains final legislative approval

Arkansas lawmakers rush to pass key legislation before the session ends, including bills on reproductive care, AI deepfakes, early voting access, and the banning of DEI policies in local government. Debate continues over lobbying restrictions and a major shakeup of the state library board. Local leaders push back against DEI bans, and tragedy strikes with the loss of a former basketball coach. Plus, festival season kicks off in the Mid-South.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Arkansas lawmakers push final bills as session ends

01:21 – Foreign lobbying ban fails amid constitutional concerns

02:52 – Bill to fire all state library board members advances

04:58 – Lawmakers address early voting access in Arkansas cities

06:15 – Legislature approves bill banning DEI in local governments

07:21 – Craighead County committee pushes back on DEI ban

07:55 – Former Jonesboro coach dies in car crash

08:26 – Two killed, nine injured in Conway park shooting

08:43 – RiverBeat Music Festival lineup announced