KASU News: DEI ban for local governments gains final legislative approval
Arkansas lawmakers rush to pass key legislation before the session ends, including bills on reproductive care, AI deepfakes, early voting access, and the banning of DEI policies in local government. Debate continues over lobbying restrictions and a major shakeup of the state library board. Local leaders push back against DEI bans, and tragedy strikes with the loss of a former basketball coach. Plus, festival season kicks off in the Mid-South.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas lawmakers push final bills as session ends
01:21 – Foreign lobbying ban fails amid constitutional concerns
02:52 – Bill to fire all state library board members advances
04:58 – Lawmakers address early voting access in Arkansas cities
06:15 – Legislature approves bill banning DEI in local governments
07:21 – Craighead County committee pushes back on DEI ban
07:55 – Former Jonesboro coach dies in car crash
08:26 – Two killed, nine injured in Conway park shooting
08:43 – RiverBeat Music Festival lineup announced