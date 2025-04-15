© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: DEI ban for local governments gains final legislative approval

By Brandon Tabor
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Arkansas lawmakers rush to pass key legislation before the session ends, including bills on reproductive care, AI deepfakes, early voting access, and the banning of DEI policies in local government. Debate continues over lobbying restrictions and a major shakeup of the state library board. Local leaders push back against DEI bans, and tragedy strikes with the loss of a former basketball coach. Plus, festival season kicks off in the Mid-South.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Arkansas lawmakers push final bills as session ends
01:21 – Foreign lobbying ban fails amid constitutional concerns
02:52 – Bill to fire all state library board members advances
04:58 – Lawmakers address early voting access in Arkansas cities
06:15 – Legislature approves bill banning DEI in local governments
07:21 – Craighead County committee pushes back on DEI ban
07:55 – Former Jonesboro coach dies in car crash
08:26 – Two killed, nine injured in Conway park shooting
08:43 – RiverBeat Music Festival lineup announced

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast2025 Arkansas Legislative Session
Stay Connected
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor