© 2025 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KASU News

KASU News: Sanders comments on FEMA storm aid denial and maternal health funding

By Averi Besancon,
Brandon Tabor
Published April 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders comments on FEMA's storm aid denial and highlights legislative developments in maternal health. A federal appeals court hears arguments over a disputed section of the LEARNS Act. Other stories include a proposed constitutional amendment on direct democracy, a summit on food insecurity, Naloxone outreach in rural areas, updated unemployment data, and NBA playoff results. This episode was hosted by A-State News Practicum student Averi Besancon.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Governor Sanders comments on FEMA’s storm aid denial
01:19 – Sanders highlights legislative action on maternal health
02:02 – Rep. McCullough responds to maternal health bill outcome
02:40 – Court hears appeal on LEARNS Act section
03:09 – New prison bill fails but construction moves forward
04:42 – AG Griffin rejects direct democracy amendment proposal
05:16 – Summit addresses food insecurity across Arkansas
06:43 – Rural outreach expands awareness of Naloxone
07:38 – Unemployment rate increases slightly in March
08:29 – Thunder defeat Grizzlies in NBA playoff opener

Tags
2025 Season KASU Newscast
Stay Connected
Averi Besancon
Averi Besancon is a student reporter for KASU News.
See stories by Averi Besancon
Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
See stories by Brandon Tabor