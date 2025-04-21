KASU News: Sanders comments on FEMA storm aid denial and maternal health funding

Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders comments on FEMA's storm aid denial and highlights legislative developments in maternal health. A federal appeals court hears arguments over a disputed section of the LEARNS Act. Other stories include a proposed constitutional amendment on direct democracy, a summit on food insecurity, Naloxone outreach in rural areas, updated unemployment data, and NBA playoff results. This episode was hosted by A-State News Practicum student Averi Besancon.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Governor Sanders comments on FEMA’s storm aid denial

01:19 – Sanders highlights legislative action on maternal health

02:02 – Rep. McCullough responds to maternal health bill outcome

02:40 – Court hears appeal on LEARNS Act section

03:09 – New prison bill fails but construction moves forward

04:42 – AG Griffin rejects direct democracy amendment proposal

05:16 – Summit addresses food insecurity across Arkansas

06:43 – Rural outreach expands awareness of Naloxone

07:38 – Unemployment rate increases slightly in March

08:29 – Thunder defeat Grizzlies in NBA playoff opener