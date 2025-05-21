KASU News: Jonesboro seeks feedback on bond for road and safety upgrades

Today’s stories include public feedback on Jonesboro’s proposed bond project, legal updates on crypto mining restrictions, and traffic tips for Memorial Day travelers.

00:00 – Intro

00:30 – Jonesboro hears public input on $17.5M capital improvement bond

01:55 – Federal judge blocks Arkansas law limiting foreign crypto ownership

02:35 – Contractors selected to build new prison in western Arkansas

02:57 – Lawmakers eye reconciliation bill for crop insurance and farm aid

03:50 – Missouri governor calls special session over stadium funding

05:00 – Missouri honors former governor and U.S. Senator Kit Bond

05:38 – NYIT at A-State reports $44 million in economic impact

06:16 – Troopers shoot suspect following armed incident in Glen Rose

06:59 – Former Tennessee House Speaker convicted in mail scheme

07:28 – AAA offers best travel times for Memorial Day weekend

07:54 – A-State baseball camp dates announced for summer

08:12 – Detroit Tigers defeat Cardinals with late-inning rally

