KASU News: Jonesboro seeks feedback on bond for road and safety upgrades
Today’s stories include public feedback on Jonesboro’s proposed bond project, legal updates on crypto mining restrictions, and traffic tips for Memorial Day travelers.
00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Jonesboro hears public input on $17.5M capital improvement bond
01:55 – Federal judge blocks Arkansas law limiting foreign crypto ownership
02:35 – Contractors selected to build new prison in western Arkansas
02:57 – Lawmakers eye reconciliation bill for crop insurance and farm aid
03:50 – Missouri governor calls special session over stadium funding
05:00 – Missouri honors former governor and U.S. Senator Kit Bond
05:38 – NYIT at A-State reports $44 million in economic impact
06:16 – Troopers shoot suspect following armed incident in Glen Rose
06:59 – Former Tennessee House Speaker convicted in mail scheme
07:28 – AAA offers best travel times for Memorial Day weekend
07:54 – A-State baseball camp dates announced for summer
08:12 – Detroit Tigers defeat Cardinals with late-inning rally