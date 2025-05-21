© 2025 KASU
KASU News

KASU News: Jonesboro seeks feedback on bond for road and safety upgrades

By Brandon Tabor
Published May 21, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Today’s stories include public feedback on Jonesboro’s proposed bond project, legal updates on crypto mining restrictions, and traffic tips for Memorial Day travelers.

00:00 – Intro
00:30 – Jonesboro hears public input on $17.5M capital improvement bond
01:55 – Federal judge blocks Arkansas law limiting foreign crypto ownership
02:35 – Contractors selected to build new prison in western Arkansas
02:57 – Lawmakers eye reconciliation bill for crop insurance and farm aid
03:50 – Missouri governor calls special session over stadium funding
05:00 – Missouri honors former governor and U.S. Senator Kit Bond
05:38 – NYIT at A-State reports $44 million in economic impact
06:16 – Troopers shoot suspect following armed incident in Glen Rose
06:59 – Former Tennessee House Speaker convicted in mail scheme
07:28 – AAA offers best travel times for Memorial Day weekend
07:54 – A-State baseball camp dates announced for summer
08:12 – Detroit Tigers defeat Cardinals with late-inning rally

Brandon Tabor
A Northeast Arkansas native from Wynne, I’ve been involved with radio for about 15 years. I got my Bachelor of Arts degree from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, where I also served as an award-winning News Director for 2 years at KSWH-LP.
